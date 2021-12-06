Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series getting new update. Check yours

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Apple users in India have started getting new update version 15.1.1. The newly rolling out update is going to bring some improvements in the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series. This update will auto appear in the setting and if not, you can check the new software from the about section. Your latest or running OS can be viewed in the about sub domain under the general tab. The newest update will improve the overall functionalities of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series.

There has been news about Apple iPhone 13 users complaining about the sluggishness of the series. The smartphone users complained about the delay in loading apps and mailbox. The performing of actions under the mailbox such as moving, deleting or simply marking was also impacted.

There has been news about Apple iPhone 13 users complaining about the sluggishness of the series. The smartphone users complained about the delay in loading apps and mailbox. The performing of actions under the mailbox such as moving, deleting or simply marking was also impacted. , Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Apple iPhone 13 series comprises of iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Similarly, the 12th generation of iPhones has the same nomenclature and range as iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

There were reports in which users pointed that the iPhones have been taking longer than usual to load gallery and the post processing of images.

