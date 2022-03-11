Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro new colour shades pre-order starts today. Details

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Apple iPhone 13 Green and iPhone 13 Pro Alpine Green colour variants go on pre-order today. The US-based iPhone maker announced the new colour options during the Apple Event held on March 8 that saw the launch of iPhone SE 3, iPad Air, Mac Studio and Studio Display. The Green and Alpine Green colour options will be available to iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 Pro Max as well.

The new Alpine Green iPhone 13 Pro and Green iPhone 13 will be available for pre-order this Friday, March 11, with availability starting Friday, March 18.

The new Alpine Green iPhone 13 Pro and Green iPhone 13 will be available for pre-order this Friday, March 11, with availability starting Friday, March 18.

Now the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have five colour options including the Alpine Green. Similarly, the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 feature six shades now.

The iPhone 13 mini has a 5.4 inch display while the iPhone 13 features 6.1 inch notch Super Retina XDR display. The iPhone 13 mini has 2340x1080 resolution with 476 ppi while the iPhone 13 gets 2532x1170 resolution at 460 ppi. Both the phone uses A15 Bionic chipset.

In cameras, both iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 have similar cameras. The dual 12MP rear cameras along with a 12MP front lens.

Similarly, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max use the same processor. The iPhone 13 Pro has a 6.1 inch display and the iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with a 6.7 inches Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion. The iPhone 13 Pro features 2532x1170 resolution at 460 ppi while the iPhone 13 Pro Max has 2778x1284 resolution at 458 ppi. Both phones support 120Hz refresh rate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In cameras, both iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max use triple 12MP lenses at the back and a 12MP selfie lens.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are currently available 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, starting at ₹1,19,900 and ₹1,29,900 respectively. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are currently available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, starting at ₹79,900 and ₹69.900 respectively. The pre-order can be done via its website.

