Apple iPhone 13 available at heavy discount. See its effective price

The website is offering discount of ₹6,000 on HDFC card that will bring down the price of iPhone 13 to ₹73,000 and with other trade in offers it could be further reduced. You can exchange your old iPhone and get the trade in discount. The amount differs; the highest would be the last generation iPhone 12. The XR and SE models are also included in the trade in plan of Apple. The trade in offer is only available with Cashify and Servify.