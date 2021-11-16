Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Apple iPhone 13 available at heavy discount. See its effective price

Apple iPhone 13 available at heavy discount. See its effective price

Apple iPhone 13 series comes with a nearly 20% smaller notch
1 min read . 06:17 PM IST Edited By Livemint

  • Apple iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1 inch notch OLED display with 2532x1170 pixel resolution at 460 ppi and 800 nits of peak brightness

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Apple iPhone 13 has seen a huge price cut since its launch in September 2021. Currently, Apple iPhone 13 is available at 55,990 on its India’s website. It was launched at 79,900 along with three other smartphones; iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The basic model of Apple iPhone 13 comes with dual rear lens and a single selfie camera. It features A15 Bionic chipset and a minimum of 128GB RAM.

The website is offering discount of 6,000 on HDFC card that will bring down the price of iPhone 13 to 73,000 and with other trade in offers it could be further reduced. You can exchange your old iPhone and get the trade in discount. The amount differs; the highest would be the last generation iPhone 12. The XR and SE models are also included in the trade in plan of Apple. The trade in offer is only available with Cashify and Servify.

Apple iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1 inch notch OLED display with 2532x1170 pixel resolution at 460 ppi and 800 nits of peak brightness. It is IP68 rated to protect from water and dust. The iPhone 13 sports 12MP dual rear lens and a 12MP selfie lens.

The discount is also available on the other three models of Apple 13 series.

