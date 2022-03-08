Apple iPhone 13 could debut in a ‘new colour’ tonight along with iPhone SE 3

Apple iPhone 13 could debut in a ‘new colour’ tonight along with iPhone SE 31 min read . 05:51 PM IST
- iPhone 13 comes in five different shades
- iPhone SE 3 could see few changes in design and in cameras
Apple could also launch a new colour variant of iPhone 13. According to news reports, the Cupertino-based iPhone maker, may add a Green colour variant to its 2021-launched iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 comes in 128GB as base variant and there is no 64GB available in this series. Currently, iPhone 13 comes in five different shades; Product Red, Starlight, Midnight, Blue and Pink. The expected Green variant is going to be its sixth shade. Apple event starts 11:30 pm IST.
It is also guessed that Apple could also launch the Purple colour variant of iPad Air. The tonight event will see ‘affordable’ iPhone SE 3 making its way out to the world.
Apple might also launch the affordable Macbook Mini and a new iPad Air tonight in its ‘Peek Performance’ event.
Apple iPhone 13 uses a 6.1 inch screen coupled with dual 12MP rear lenses and single 12MP selfie camera. It uses A15 Bionic chipset which is likely to debut in the iPhone SE 3 tonight. The 4nm processor is 5G-enabled so the affordable iPhone SE 3 2022 could become the first phone under its category to get a 5G chipset.
Meanwhile, iPhone SE 3 could see few changes in design and in cameras. Although, Apple is quite a shy brand when it comes to upgrades and new features but, we do expect it to surprise us all.
More likely, iPhone SE 3 could see better selfie camera and a longer battery life to say the least. Let's wait for few more hours till we finally know what iPhone SE 3 holds for us.
