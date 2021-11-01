The recently launched Apple iPhone 13 is being offered on discount on its India’s website. The iPhone 13 was launched in September with other three smartphones, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The basic model, Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at around ₹56,000 on Apple India store. There are various options available to check the discount. You can also trade in your older iPhones to further reduce the price of iPhone 13.

The iPhone 13 features 6.1 inches OLED display with notch. The display offers 2532x1170-pixel resolution at 460 ppi. The smartphone starts with 128GB ditching the 64GB variant this year. In optics, iPhone 13 offers dual rear lenses of 12MP+12MP resolution. The iPhone 13 comes with Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone features a 12MP selfie lens as well.

The Apple iPhone 13 supports wireless charging and comes with lightening cable within the box. There’s FaceID for security and is also IP68 rated for water and dust resistance.

During the launch, Apple priced the iPhone 13 at ₹79,990, but to get more buyers, the India’s online store is offering upto ₹9,000 discount on it. The Apple iPhone 13 could also be made cheaper with the older generation iPhones available for exchange. The website is offering upto ₹46,120 for your older iPhones. You just need to check the status on the webpage by entering the serial number of your existing iPhone.

The iPhone 12 could get you a discount of nearly ₹31,120 and the iPhone 11 Pro Max can be traded for ₹36,485. The highest is ₹46,120 for the last year’s iPhone 12 Pro Max and the least you could get is ₹2,810 on iPhone SE first generation. You can also exchange your Android smartphones as well. You can get the list by clicking learn more option on the website.

