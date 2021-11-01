Apple iPhone 13 gets huge price cut on Diwali. Check details, offers

The iPhone 12 could get you a discount of nearly ₹31,120 and the iPhone 11 Pro Max can be traded for ₹36,485. The highest is ₹46,120 for the last year’s iPhone 12 Pro Max and the least you could get is ₹2,810 on iPhone SE first generation. You can also exchange your Android smartphones as well. You can get the list by clicking learn more option on the website.