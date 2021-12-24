India’s leading electronics retail store chain Vijay Sales has started its 1st Anniversary of the Apple Days campaign from today till December 31. Consumers can avail best deals on all Apple products across its 110+ retail outlets as well as the online portal of it. The consumer retail company has rolled out a special price on the newly launched iPhone 13 . Consumers can own it at an effective price of just ₹61,900.

The iPhone 13 which is priced at ₹79, 900 is being offered at a deal price of ₹75,900 plus cash back of flat ₹6,000 on HDFC Bank cards. Moreover, if you wish to exchange your existing smart phone and if it carries a minimum exchange value of ₹5,000, it will be topped by another ₹3,000 at Vijay Sales taking the total discount amount to ₹18,000 and the final price of the iPhone 13 to just ₹61,900.

There is special pricing on other iPhones as well as the Series 7 watch, Airpods 3rd Gen, Airpods Pro with Magsafe charging, Macbooks, iPads, Watches, Home Pod Mini & Apple Care +.

As part of its Apple Days campaign, consumers can access offers on all the devices with effective pricing. In the smartphone category, iPhone 13 starts from ₹69,900; iPhone 13 mini starts from ₹60,400; iPhone 13 Pro starts from ₹1,08,900; iPhone 13 Pro Max starts from ₹1,18,400; iPhone 11 starts from ₹43, 400 and iPhone 12 starts from ₹56,200

In the iPad category, the iPad 9th Gen starts from ₹26, 600; iPad Air 4th Gen starts at ₹46, 900; and iPad Pro starts at ₹63,500.

In the laptop category, the Macbook Air with M1 chip starts at ₹77, 610; Macbook Pro with M1 Chip starts at ₹1,03, 610;and the Macbook Pro with Latest M1 Pro Chip starts at Rs. 1,71, 200.

In the wearables, the Apple Watch Series 7 starts from ₹36, 100; Apple Watch SE starts from ₹25, 900.

In the audio, AirPods2nd Gen will be available at ₹10, 900; AirPods 3rd Gen at ₹15, 300; AirPods Pro at ₹17, 990, AirPods Pro with Magsafe charging at ₹20, 400 and AirPods Max at ₹50, 900

