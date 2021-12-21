Apple iPhone 13 gets 19,455 discount. Check this amazing deal

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The homegrown e-commerce portal, Flipkart, is providing you the last opportunity to own the newly launched Apple iPhone 13 at the best discounted price. The Flipkart Big Saving Days is live on the platform till today which is offering discounts on smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets. Seen as the pre-Christmas and New Year shopping festival, this sale could be the last chance to grab your desired smartphone which is an iPhone. Apple iPhone 13 is available at ₹79,900 on Flipkart. Not only this, Flipkart is also offering Hotstar subscription on the purchase of iPhone 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The homegrown e-commerce portal, Flipkart, is providing you the last opportunity to own the newly launched Apple iPhone 13 at the best discounted price. The Flipkart Big Saving Days is live on the platform till today which is offering discounts on smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets. Seen as the pre-Christmas and New Year shopping festival, this sale could be the last chance to grab your desired smartphone which is an iPhone. Apple iPhone 13 is available at ₹79,900 on Flipkart. Not only this, Flipkart is also offering Hotstar subscription on the purchase of iPhone 13.

Apple launched iPhone 13 in September this year. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and A15 Bionic chip. The smartphone has a 12MP dual rear camera and front camera of 12MP. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Apple launched iPhone 13 in September this year. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and A15 Bionic chip. The smartphone has a 12MP dual rear camera and front camera of 12MP. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The largest e-commerce portal in India is offering 5 per cent discount on the purchase of iPhone 13 with the Axis Bank credit card which will reduce its cost by ₹3,995 at least. It will bring the down the cost of iPhone 13 to ₹75,905. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another way to get it cheap is by exchanging your old phone. It could be either an iOS or Android. The best buy back will be evaluated by the make and purchase of the phone and how good or bad does it look. The phones having the best of it will get you the maximum discount.

Flipkart is offering you the best buy back of ₹15,450 on your old phones. The total discount moves upto ₹19,455 and the price of the iPhone 13 will reduce to ₹60,455.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max can be exchanged for a discount of upto ₹15, 540 and ₹14,250 for iPhone 13 Mini.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}