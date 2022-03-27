Apple iPhones remain the favorite choice among the smartphone users and they wait for the discounts and offers to get their hands on it. Similarly, due to higher engagement value, e-commerce portals offer iPhone at discounted rates clubbed with bank offers and cashbacks. On top of it, the exchange offer is also on offering to make the deal even sweeter.

Currently, Amazon India is offering the exchange value upto ₹14,900 on iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11. It also offers individual bank offers that contain cashbacks and instant discount as well.

The ₹14,900 is the highest exchange value you can get but that’s very, very rare. The phone has to be brand new, in good shape physically, without dent or scratches, and even more to get you the best possible exchange value.

Taking the ‘best possible exchange value’ the iPhone 13 can be purchased at ₹59,090 for the 128GB model which is basic in the iPhone 13 series. It does not have the 64GB variant. This price is calculated on the current selling price of iPhone 13 which is ₹73,990 on Amazon India website.

Similarly, iPhone 12 in the 64GB format price can be reduced to ₹41,090. This is calculated on the current selling price of iPhone 12 which is ₹55,990 coupled with ₹14,900 exchange offer. Same goes for the iPhone 11 as well. It can be bought at ₹33,000 for the 64GB variant.

Currently selling at ₹47,900 on Amazon India, the iPhone 11 may also attract ₹14,900 exchange value for your old phone that brings down its price to ₹33,000.

In terms of features, all the three phones have the similar screen size of 6.1 inch with same set of rear and selfie camera. The only difference lies in their processors. The iPhone 13 uses A15 Bionic chip whereas the iPhone 12 runs on A14 Bionic and iPhone 11 on A13 Bionic chipsets.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.