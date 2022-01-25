Flipkart is offering exchange offer on series of Apple devices. From Apple iPhone 13 to 12 and 12 mini , the exchange, cashback offer is live. The exchange offer goes for the iPhone SE as well. The Apple iPhone 13 is selling for ₹74,990 on Flipkart but, it can be purchased for as low as ₹58,300. The e-commerce platform is buying back the old iPhone 11 for ₹16,600. Similarly, the iPhone SE 2020 could be purchased for ₹16,399.

The same process is applied here as well. Just go and check the exchange value of your existing phone and get it redeemed for the new purchase. The Apple iPhone SE 2020 is currently selling for ₹29,999 on Flipkart which is 24 per cent lesser from its actual price of ₹39,900 on the same platform. The offer is for the 64GB Black, White and Red variants of iPhone SE 2020.

The Apple iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1 inch Retina display. The phone comes with dual rear cameras of 12MP+12MP resolution. It has a 12MP selfie lens as well. The iPhone 13 starts with 128GB and does not come in 64GB version. iPhone 13 features A15 Bionic chip.

Similarly, the iPhone SE is an affordable smartphone from Apple. It comes with a 4.7 inch display and single camera at the back and front. The selfie camera is a 7MP shooter while the back camera comes at 12MP. It gets the A13 Bionic chipset.

The prices may vary depending upon the phone that is going for exchange, and also on the ZIP codes. Flipkart is also offering cashback on the Axis Bank credit cards as well.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.