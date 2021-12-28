Apple iPhone 13 is the best smartphone, design of the year. Know more

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amazon India has today announced the winners of its first-ever ‘Amazon Customer’s Choice Smartphone and Smart TV Awards 2021’. Among the winners, Apple iPhone 13 emerged as the smartphone of the year whereas Samsung 43 inch Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV got the best smart TV recognition. In the smartphone segment, the Cupertino-based Apple got the most loved brand tag followed by Chinese OnePlus. Xiaomi’s Redmi 10 Prime is the best budget smartphone. iPhone 13 Pro is the best camera phone as per Amazon customers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the mid-range segment, OnePlus Nord 2 5G was people's favourite followed by Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Apple iPhone mini is the best premium phone and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G came second. iPhone 13 also got the best designed award followed by OnePlus 9 Pro 5G.

In the mid-range segment, OnePlus Nord 2 5G was people's favourite followed by Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Apple iPhone mini is the best premium phone and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G came second. iPhone 13 also got the best designed award followed by OnePlus 9 Pro 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is the best battery smartphone whereas iQOO 7 Legend is the winner in the best gaming smartphone segment. iPhone 13 is also the second best here.

In the smart TV domain, Samsung is being loved the most followed by Sony. Samsung smart TVs emerge leader in 32 inch and 40-43 inch while LG smart TVs came second respectively. Samsung’s 55 inch won best premium and best large screen awards. Sony follows second.

In the QLED segment, Samsung leads over OnePlus in the 55 inch category. The UHD follows the same route.

This annual property was aimed at celebrating and recognizing the best in the Smartphone and TV products that are available on Amazon. The voting started from 6 December 2021 and received response from over 50,000 participants.

“We are delighted to announce the winners of Amazon Customer’s Choice Awards 2021. It gives us immense pleasure to see great participation from our customers across the country who voted for their most preferred Smartphone & Smart TV. We congratulate all the winners who’ve been the customer’s choice for the year 2021 on Amazon.in," said Nishant Sardana, Director-Mobile Phones & Televisions, Amazon India.

