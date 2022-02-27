Apple iPhone 13 can be purchased at ₹59,100 only but for that you have to read this article. The e-commerce platform, Amazon is offering the 2021-launched Apple iPhone 13 at 6 per cent off on its selling price which is ₹79,900. The discount takes down the iPhone 13 price to ₹74,900. On top of it, Amazon is also offering exchange value on your old smartphone. The exchange value can go up to ₹15,800 if all terms and conditions are met with.

So in simple mathematics, the price of Apple iPhone 13 can come down to ₹59,100. There are further deals and offers on various credit and debit cards. It includes Bank such as SBI, HDFC, ICICI and EMI options as well.

Amazon is offering the exchange on all the three variants; 128GB, 256GB and 512GB of iPhone 13.

Apple iPhone 13 comes in 128GB variant as base. The company ditched the 64GB model with iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 13 features a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display with notch. The smartphone sports dual 12MP rear lenses at the back and a similar front camera for selfie as well. Apple loaded iPhone 13 with its own developed A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone runs on iOS 15.

Similarly, iPhone 12 is also selling at lowest price on both Amazon and Flipkart. With the exchange value in place here as well, the 2020-launched iPhone 12 can be purchased below ₹40,000 from either Amazon or Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 12 can be yours at just ₹39,199 on Flipkart. The iPhone 12 is currently available at ₹53,999 on Flipkart offering 18 per discount on its original price of ₹65,900. Buyers can also get cashback on the Axis Band cards as well. Furthermore, those opting for UPI transaction can also avail ₹1,000 off on the purchase of iPhone 12.

Similarly, the same model in same colour can be purchased at ₹39,099 on Amazon India website. It is calculated on the basis of the exchange value in place. You can visit the Amazon India website and confirm the exchange value of your old phone.

Importantly, the exchange value depends on your PIN code and the condition of the phone going in for exchange. You can manually check the status on Flipkart’s website by entering your PIN code and the IMEI number of the phone.

The exchange offer is valid for the 64GB variant of Apple iPhone 12 in Black colour. It does not apply on the 128GB and the 256GB variants now. Overall, Apple iPhone 12 can be purchased at around ₹38,500 if all the terms and conditions of the exchange are met.

Apple iPhone 12 features a 6.1 inch Retina display having dual rear cameras of 12MP+12MP along with a 12MP selfie lens. It features A14 Bionic chipset.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.