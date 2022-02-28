Apple iPhone 13 price comes under 60,000. Read to know more about this

Apple iPhone 12 can be yours at just ₹39,199 on Flipkart. The iPhone 12 is currently available at ₹53,999 on Flipkart offering 18 per discount on its original price of ₹65,900. Buyers can also get cashback on the Axis Band cards as well. Furthermore, those opting for UPI transaction can also avail ₹1,000 off on the purchase of iPhone 12. Similarly, the same model in same colour can be purchased at ₹40,099 on Amazon India website. It is calculated on the basis of the exchange value in place. You can visit the Amazon India website and confirm the exchange value of your old phone.

