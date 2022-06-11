Apple iPhone 13 is selling at ₹72,990 on Amazon India website. The price has been slashed 9 per cent, from ₹79,900 to ₹72,990. The 128GB Apple iPhone 13 is also available under the exchange program under which the e-commerce portal can offer up to ₹12,550 for your old phone. Therefore, the iPhone 13 can be purchased at around ₹60,440 on Amazon.

Amazon is also offering additional cashback and instant discounts. Like for example, HDFC Bank card users may get up to ₹4,000 instant discount on the purchase of iPhone 13. Citi Bank and Bank of Baroda are also offering benefits to their customers if they want to go with the phone.

Considering the HDFC instant ₹4,000 off, the actual price of Apple iPhone 13 comes down to ₹56,440. This is under the ideal situations. The phone going for exchange has to be in good shape to get the maximum benefits. The brand matters as well. iPhones are expected to get more exchange value than the Android smartphones. The make year and purchase years also add to it.

Similarly, Flipkart is selling the same model at ₹72,999 and is offering up to ₹15,500 under the exchange offer. It brings the price of iPhone 13 to ₹57,499.

The exchange value of your old phone can be checked on these e-commerce platforms. Visit them, feed the information about the phone, IMEI number, brand, model name, etc, and you will get an estimated exchange value for it. This offer may not be available across all the PIN codes.

Apple iPhone 13 has a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display, dual 12MP rear lenses and a single 12MP front camera. For computing, it has A15 Bionic chipset and running currently on iOS 15.5 in India.