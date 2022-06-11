OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Apple iPhone 13 price drops on Amazon and Flipkart. Check the offers here
Listen to this article

Apple iPhone 13 is selling at 72,990 on Amazon India website. The price has been slashed 9 per cent, from 79,900 to 72,990. The 128GB Apple iPhone 13 is also available under the exchange program under which the e-commerce portal can offer up to 12,550 for your old phone. Therefore, the iPhone 13 can be purchased at around 60,440 on Amazon.

Amazon is also offering additional cashback and instant discounts. Like for example, HDFC Bank card users may get up to 4,000 instant discount on the purchase of iPhone 13. Citi Bank and Bank of Baroda are also offering benefits to their customers if they want to go with the phone.

Considering the HDFC instant 4,000 off, the actual price of Apple iPhone 13 comes down to 56,440. This is under the ideal situations. The phone going for exchange has to be in good shape to get the maximum benefits. The brand matters as well. iPhones are expected to get more exchange value than the Android smartphones. The make year and purchase years also add to it.

Similarly, Flipkart is selling the same model at 72,999 and is offering up to 15,500 under the exchange offer. It brings the price of iPhone 13 to 57,499.

The exchange value of your old phone can be checked on these e-commerce platforms. Visit them, feed the information about the phone, IMEI number, brand, model name, etc, and you will get an estimated exchange value for it. This offer may not be available across all the PIN codes.

Apple iPhone 13 has a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display, dual 12MP rear lenses and a single 12MP front camera. For computing, it has A15 Bionic chipset and running currently on iOS 15.5 in India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout