Apple iPhone 13 price drops on Amazon and Flipkart. Check the offers here2 min read . Updated: 11 Jun 2022, 03:52 PM IST
- Apple iPhone 13 has a 6.1 inch display
Apple iPhone 13 is selling at ₹72,990 on Amazon India website. The price has been slashed 9 per cent, from ₹79,900 to ₹72,990. The 128GB Apple iPhone 13 is also available under the exchange program under which the e-commerce portal can offer up to ₹12,550 for your old phone. Therefore, the iPhone 13 can be purchased at around ₹60,440 on Amazon.