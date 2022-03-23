OPEN APP
Apple iPhone 13 price drops to 51,700. Check this offer before it vanishes
Apple iPhone 13 can be yours at just 51,700. The e-commerce portal, Amazon, is offering the Blue colour variant of the 2021-launched iPhone 13 at 7 per cent off from its original price of 79,900. The 128GB iPhone 13 is currently priced at 73,990 on Amazon as of today. Under the exchange offer, Amazon is offering upto 16,200 off on the old phones. With the exchange value included, the iPhone 13 price gets reduced to 57,700.

On top of it, Amazon India is also offering up to 6,000 instant discount on iPhone 13. The SBI credit card users can avail this offer as well as ICICI credit card and Kotak Bank cards users on a minimum transaction value of 47,940.

The Amazon Pay ICICI credit card can get you 3,603 of instant discount on iPhone 13.

Taking all these into consideration, the Apple iPhone 13 can be purchased at 51,700 only. This price is being calculated taking the maximum exchange value and credit cards offer. It may differ from on various factors such as phone’s physical appearance which is going for exchange, its brand and year of purchase. Apple phones, probably latest models, could get you the maximum exchange value.

Apple iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display coupled with A15 Bionic chipset. It sports dual 12MP rear cameras and a 12MP selfie lens.

