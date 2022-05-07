OPEN APP
Apple iPhone 13 price drops to 52,300. Check the offers here
Apple iPhone 13 is a part of Amazon Summer Sale which is going to end tomorrow. The iPhone 13 is selling at 68,900 which is 14 per cent less from its original selling price of 79,900. Amazon is also offering exchange value on the old phone. It could be up to 12,500 depending upon the physical quality of the phone. The phone has to be in good shape to attract the best possible exchange value.

If we consider the best possible amount, i.e, 12,500, the price of Apple iPhone 13 for the 128GB Midnight edition drops to 56,400 on Amazon. On top of it, Kotak and RBL Bank card users can also avail up to 1,000 off on the EMI transactions. It brings down the price of iPhone 13 to 55,400, which is largely subjective.

Similarly, Flipkart is also offering Apple iPhone 13 at 69,900. On Flipkart, the exchange value can be 16,000. It could bring down the iPhone 13 price to 53,900. These price are calculated on the basis of ideal conditions like the phone has to be without dent or scratches, the brand does matter even though they accept all the brands under exchange program. SBI card users can additionally get 1,000 off on Flipkart. Therefore, the iPhone 13 can be purchased at 52,300 for the 128GB model.

Apple iPhone 13 uses 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display with A15 Bionic chipset. It has dual 12MP rear lenses and a single 12MP selfie camera.

