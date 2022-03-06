Apple iPhone 13 is selling for ₹58,790 on Amazon . The iPhone 128GB variant has been priced at ₹73,990 on the e-commerce portal from its original selling price of ₹79,900. On top of it, Amazon India is offering exchange value which could be up to ₹15,200 depending upon the model and the year of manufacturing. Deducting the highest available exchange value on Amazon, the Apple iPhone 13 can be purchased at around ₹58,790.

Amazon is also offering upto ₹6,000 instant discount on the SBI Credit card. So adding all the benefits of the available discount, iPhone 13 can be yours at just ₹52,790 only.

Apple iPhone 13 gets a 6.1 inch notch display having dual rear cameras. It has dual rear cameras of 12MP+12MP resolution and also has a 12MP selfie camera as well. The iPhone 13 uses A15 Bionic chipset which could see its reuse in the upcoming launch of iPhone SE 3 2022 on March 8, 2022.

Similarly, Vijay Sales is also offering huge discounts on various Apple products from iPhones, to Macbooks, iPads and Apple Watches, etc.

Shoppers can visit its over 110 retail stores anywhere in the country to get this offer or they can order it online on the company’s website. The iPhone 13 can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 57,900 post cashback, exchange and exchange bonus.

The iPhone 13 which is usually priced at Rs. 79,900 is being offered at a deal price of Rs. 71,900 plus cash back of Flat 6000 on ICICI Bank Debit & Credit cards, Kotak & SBI Bank Credit Cards for website & stores as well as Kotak Debit Cards for stores.

Additionally, if you wish to exchange your existing smart phone & if it carries a minimum exchange value of Rs. 5,000, it will be topped by another Rs. 3,000 at Vijay Sales, taking the total discount amount to Rs. 14,000 & the effective price of the iPhone 13 to just Rs. 57,900.

