Home / Technology / Apple iPhone 13 price drops to 53,100. Read carefully to understand

Apple iPhone 13 price drops to 53,100. Read carefully to understand

2 min read . 07:32 PM IST Livemint

  • SBI Credit card users can get flat 6,000 instant discount

Apple iPhone 13 is currently available as low as 53,100 on Amazon India website but there is a catch. There are lots of terms and conditions to it and it is not hard to fulfil those. Currently priced at 74,900 for the 128GB which is the base model in Midnight colour, the iPhone 13 price has been cut by 6 per cent from its original price of 79,900. Amazon is accepting your old phones under exchange.

The Apple iPhone 13 can get upto 15,800 that brings down the price of the phone to 59,100. On top of it, SBI Credit card users can get flat 6,000 instant discount on iPhone 13. Adding all these offers and instant discount, iPhone 13 can be purchased at just 53,100.

The exchange value may differ depending upon phone's quality, year of make, and physical appearances.

The 2021-launched iPhone 13 features A15 Bionic chipset which is now being incorporated under the iPhone SE 3 2022 as well, making it the first affordable iPhone SE with 5G features. It features a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display. iPhone 13 sports dual 12MP lenses at the back and a 12MP front camera.

Apple has introduced the Green colour variant of iPhone 13 during the Spring Launch event on March 8.

Similarly, the newly launched Apple iPhone SE 3 2022 can be purchased at 30,300. The e-commerce portal, Amazon India, is offering this handsome deal on the third generation affordable iPhone SE. 

Originally priced at 43,900, which was the launched price as well, is being offered under the exchange offer as well. Amazon is offering upto 13,600 for the old/used phone, though the price differs from model to model. Deducting the best possible exchange value, iPhone SE 3 price drops to 30,300.

