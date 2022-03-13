Apple iPhone 13 price drops to 53,100. Read carefully to understand

Apple iPhone 13 price drops to ₹53,100. Read carefully to understand2 min read . 07:32 PM IST
- SBI Credit card users can get flat ₹6,000 instant discount
Apple iPhone 13 is currently available as low as ₹53,100 on Amazon India website but there is a catch. There are lots of terms and conditions to it and it is not hard to fulfil those. Currently priced at ₹74,900 for the 128GB which is the base model in Midnight colour, the iPhone 13 price has been cut by 6 per cent from its original price of ₹79,900. Amazon is accepting your old phones under exchange.
The Apple iPhone 13 can get upto ₹15,800 that brings down the price of the phone to ₹59,100. On top of it, SBI Credit card users can get flat ₹6,000 instant discount on iPhone 13. Adding all these offers and instant discount, iPhone 13 can be purchased at just ₹53,100.
The exchange value may differ depending upon phone's quality, year of make, and physical appearances.
The 2021-launched iPhone 13 features A15 Bionic chipset which is now being incorporated under the iPhone SE 3 2022 as well, making it the first affordable iPhone SE with 5G features. It features a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display. iPhone 13 sports dual 12MP lenses at the back and a 12MP front camera.
Apple has introduced the Green colour variant of iPhone 13 during the Spring Launch event on March 8.
Similarly, the newly launched Apple iPhone SE 3 2022 can be purchased at ₹30,300. The e-commerce portal, Amazon India, is offering this handsome deal on the third generation affordable iPhone SE.
Originally priced at ₹43,900, which was the launched price as well, is being offered under the exchange offer as well. Amazon is offering upto ₹13,600 for the old/used phone, though the price differs from model to model. Deducting the best possible exchange value, iPhone SE 3 price drops to ₹30,300.
