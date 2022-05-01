Apple iPhone 13 is selling at ₹74,850 on Flipkart. It is 6 per cent less from its original selling price of ₹79,900. The iPhone 13 in 128GB can be purchased at ₹53,850 on the same platform. The trick you already know. We have been writing about the exchange offers the e-commerce portals are offering on the purchase of iPhones.

The unbelievable and almost impossible price of iPhone 13 can be brought down by applying the maximum exchange amount of ₹16,000 on Flipkart. Your old phone can get you this amount but that is likely to happen if the phone is in good shape. It should not have dent, scratches or any other physical damage. You can exchange any brand’s phone and not only Apple.

Apple iPhone 13 which is priced at ₹74,850 on Flipkart can attract ₹16,000 exchange value for the old phone and that takes down the price of the phone to ₹58,850. On top of it, HDFC Bank card users can avail ₹5,000 instant discount on iPhone 13. With it, the price of Apple iPhone 13 drops to ₹53,850 but that largely depends on the phone going for exchange.

Similarly, Amazon India is selling the iPhone 13 at ₹74,900 and offering an exchange value of ₹11,050 on the old phone. It brings down the price of iPhone 13 to ₹63,850. Currently, there is no bank offer available on Amazon for iPhone 13.

Launched last year, iPhone 13 uses a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display with A15 Bionic processor. iPhone 13 has dual 12MP rear lenses and a single 12MP front camera.