Apple iPhone 13 price drops to 54,350 here. Know what all to do for it

Apple iPhone 13 price drops to 54,350 here. Know what all to do for it

1 min read . 03:24 PM IST Livemint

  • The iPhone 13 is currently priced at 71,900

Apple iPhone 13 Product Red 128GB can be purchased at 54,350 only but there are terms and conditions for it. The 2021-launched iPhone 13 is currently priced at 71,900 on Amazon India website. It is selling at 10 per cent off from its original selling price of 79,900.

Amazon is also buying your old phone under the exchange program as well. For the iPhone 13 it is offering up to 12,500 exchange value on the used phone but that is the highest amount which only a few can get. In order to get the maximum exchange value the phone has to be in good physical condition without scratches, dent or damage.

Customers can check the exchange value of their old phone by feeding the basic information such as brand name, model and IMEI number. An estimated exchange price will be shown automatically for it.

Even if we consider the highest exchange value of 12,500, the price of iPhone 13 drops to 59,350 but by adding the instant 5,000 discount the price gets further reduced to 54,350. This instant discount of 5,000 is available to HDFC Bank card users on a minimum transaction of 47,940.

iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display. It has dual 12MP rear lenses and a single selfie camera of 12MP. iPhone 13 runs on A15 Bionic chipset.

Similar offers are also running on Vijay Sales as well. It is also offering deals on Apple products across its offline stores and through its website as well. Apple did not launch the 64GB variant of iPhone 13 so it is available in 128GB as base model.