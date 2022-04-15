The iPhone 13, which is usually priced at Rs. 79,900 will be slashed to ₹58,900 and here’s how you can get it: during the Apple Days sale period, the 128GB variant is priced at 71,900.

The deal offers flat cash back of ₹5,000 on HDFC Bank cards. Additionally, if you wish to exchange your existing smart phone and if it carries a minimum exchange value of Rs, 5,000, it will be topped by another ₹3,000 at Vijay Sales stores. This will take the total discounted amount to ₹21,000, bringing the final price of the iPhone 13 to ₹58,900.

Vijay Sales Apple Days sale is back at its 115+ retail outlets and ecommerce website starting today. The sale brings discounts on several Apple products that will last until April 21. Vijay Sales is also offering discounts on the newly launched iPhone SE 3rd generation, iPad Air 5th generation as well as the Green and Alpine Green colours launched in the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro series.

Vijay Sales is also offering a free wireless charging pad on purchase of every iPhone 13 and 13 Pro. There are also offers on other iPhones as well as Apple Watches, Air Pods 2nd & 3rd gen, Air pods Pro with Magsafe charging, Macbooks, iPads, Home Pod Mini and Apple Care +.

As part of its Apple Days campaign, Vijay Sales has revised pricing for all the Apple products.

The iPhone 13 starts from ₹66,900; iPhone 13 Pro starts from 1,12,300; iPhone 13 Pro Max starts from ₹1,22,000; iPhone 11 starts from ₹44, 490; iPhone 12 starts from Rs. 53,900 and the latest iPhone SE 3rd gen starts from ₹40,100

The iPad 9th gen starts from ₹26,900; iPad Air 5th gen starts at ₹49,800; iPad Air 4th gen starts at ₹43,400; and iPad Pro starts at ₹64,700.

The Macbook Air with M1 chip starts at ₹77, 900; Macbook Pro with M1 Chip starts at ₹1,03,690; and the Macbook Pro with M1 Pro chip starts at ₹1,70,900.

Apple Watch Series 7 starts from ₹36,500; Apple Watch SE starts from ₹26, 200,

Air Pods 2nd gen will be available at ₹10,790; AirPods 3rd gen at ₹15,690; AirPods Pro will be available at ₹18,890 and Air Pods Max at ₹52,990.

Discount are available on Apple accessories like adapters, cables, iPhone cases, Airtags, Airtag loops and keyboards as well.