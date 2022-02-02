Apple iPhone 13 is available for discount on its India store. The iPhone 13 was launched in 2021 along with Apple iPhone 13 mini, Pro and Pro Max. The Apple India store is offering the iPhone 13 for trade-in and other offers that takes down the price of iPhone 13 to nearly ₹51,000. Currently, iPhone 13 is selling for ₹79,900 on its online e-commerce store. Apple did not launch the 64GB variant starting with series 13 but instead chose the 128GB as base variant.

Apple trade-in offers the exchange value of your older phones. The phone has to in good condition to get the best benefits of trade-in. The previous generation iPhones will offer more value for the exchange.

All the Apple iPhones are eligible for trade-in, starting with iPhone SE first generation and iPhone 6 and above. So the value of iPhone 13 could be different for you. If you have an iPhone 12 you can get ₹31,120 for trade-in. Similarly, the iPhone 11 Pro Max can get ₹36,485 for exchange.

Therefore, the iPhone 13 could be much cheaper than the above mentioned price. But if you trade-in your iPhone XR for example, it can give you ₹15,685 in exchange. So the price of Apple iPhone can go down to ₹64,215.

There are further benefits on the credit cards of ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and SBI cards. These Banks are offering upto ₹6,000 cashback on purchase of iPhone.

Apple iPhone 13 features 6.1 inch Retina display having dual rear lenses of 12MP+12MP resolution. The selfie camera is also of 12MP. It features A15 Bionic chipset and iOS 15 out-of-the-box.

