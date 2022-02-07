Flipkart is offering exchange offer on series of Apple devices. Apple iPhone 13 is selling for ₹74,900 on Flipkart but, it can be purchased for as low as ₹58,300. Visit the website and check the exchange value of your existing phone and get it redeemed for the new purchase. Similar offer is also available on Amazon India website. Amazon is also running the smartphone and TV upgrade days which is offering discounts on iPhone 12 as well.

The Apple iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1 inch Retina display. The phone comes with dual rear cameras of 12MP+12MP resolution. It has a 12MP selfie lens as well. The iPhone 13 starts with 128GB and does not come in 64GB version. iPhone 13 features A15 Bionic chip.

The prices may vary depending upon the phone that is going for exchange, and also on the ZIP codes. Flipkart is also offering cashback on the Axis Bank credit cards as well.

Similarly, the Apple iPhone 13 is also available for discount on its India store. The iPhone 13 was launched in 2021 along with Apple iPhone 13 mini, Pro and Pro Max. The Apple India store is offering the iPhone 13 for trade-in and other offers that takes down the price of iPhone 13 to nearly ₹51,000. Currently, iPhone 13 is selling for ₹79,900 on its online e-commerce store. Apple did not launch the 64GB variant starting with series 13 but instead chose the 128GB as base variant.'

Apple trade-in offers the exchange value of your older phones. The phone has to in good condition to get the best benefits of trade-in. All the Apple iPhones are eligible for trade-in, starting with iPhone SE first generation and iPhone 6 and above. So the value of iPhone 13 could be different for you. If you have an iPhone 12 you can get ₹31,120 for trade-in. Similarly, the iPhone 11 Pro Max can get ₹36,485 for exchange.

Therefore, the iPhone 13 could be much cheaper than the above mentioned price. There are further benefits on the credit cards of ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and SBI cards. These Banks are offering upto ₹6,000 cashback on purchase of iPhone.

