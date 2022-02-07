Apple iPhone 13 prices drop across Amazon, Flipkart. Check here

Apple trade-in offers the exchange value of your older phones. The phone has to in good condition to get the best benefits of trade-in. All the Apple iPhones are eligible for trade-in, starting with iPhone SE first generation and iPhone 6 and above. So the value of iPhone 13 could be different for you. If you have an iPhone 12 you can get ₹31,120 for trade-in. Similarly, the iPhone 11 Pro Max can get ₹36,485 for exchange.