Apple iPhone 13 selling at 57,900 along with offers on Macbooks, iPads. Check deals

Apple iPhone 13 selling at ₹57,900 along with offers on Macbooks, iPads. Check deals3 min read . 02:06 PM IST
- Apple Accessories like Adapters, cables, iPhone cases, Airtags, Airtag loops and keyboards are available as well as discounted prices
Vijay Sales Apple sale is back to celebrate the women’s day. The offline retail major is offering discounts on various Apple products ranging from iPhones to Macbooks, iPad and Apple Watches. Shoppers can visit its over 110 retail stores anywhere in the country to get this offer or they can order it online on the company’s website. The iPhone 13 can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 57,900 post cashback, exchange and exchange bonus. Here’s how:
The iPhone 13 which is usually priced at Rs. 79,900 is being offered at a deal price of Rs. 71,900 plus cash back of Flat 6000 on ICICI Bank Debit & Credit cards, Kotak & SBI Bank Credit Cards for website & stores as well as Kotak Debit Cards for stores. Additionally, if you wish to exchange your existing smart phone & if it carries a minimum exchange value of Rs. 5,000, it will be topped by another Rs. 3,000 at Vijay Sales, taking the total discount amount to Rs. 14,000 & the effective price of the iPhone 13 to just Rs. 57,900
On Apple MacBooks, there are deep discounts being offered with effective pricing including cash back, exchange amount plus the exchange bonus. The MacBook Air with M1 chip starts at Rs. 68,700, MacBook Pro 13" with M1 chip starts at Rs. 97,100 & the MacBook Pro 14" with M1 Pro chip starts at Rs. 1,66,200.
There is more to rejoice for Apple fans, as Vijay Sales will be offering special pricing on the Series 7 watch, Airpods 3rd Gen, Airpods Pro with Magsafe charging, iPads, Watches &Home Pod Mini.
Consumers can also access unbelievable offers on all the devices with effective price after cash back. In the mobiles category, iPhone 13 starts from Rs. 65,900; iPhone 13 Pro starts from 1,10,100; iPhone 13 Pro Max starts from 1,19,700; iPhone 11 starts from Rs.43,900 and iPhone 12 starts from Rs. 53,300. Additionally, consumers going in for exchange can avail additional exchange bonus of Rs. 5000, if their old phones carry a minimum exchange value of Rs. 3,000.
In the laptop category, the MacBook Air with M1 chip starts at Rs. 77,700; MacBook Pro with M1 Chip starts at Rs. 1,06,100; and the MacBook Pro with Latest M1 Pro Chip starts at Rs. 1,75,200. Additionally, consumers going in for exchange can avail additional exchange bonus of Rs. 5000, if their old laptops carry a minimum exchange value of Rs. 3,000.
In the iPad category, effective price for iPad Air 4th Gen starts at Rs. 50,900 & iPad Pro 11" 3rd Gen starts at Rs. 68,300.
In the wearables, the Apple Watch Series 7 starts at an effective price of Rs. 36,900; Apple Watch SE starts at an effective price of Rs. 26,500.
In the audio category, effective pricing for AirPods2nd Gen will be Rs. 10,890; AirPods 3rd Gen will be Rs. 15,899, AirPods Pro with Magsafe charging will be Rs. 18,990.
