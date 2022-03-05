Apple iPhone 13 selling at 57,900 along with offers on Macbooks, iPads. Check deals

The iPhone 13 which is usually priced at Rs. 79,900 is being offered at a deal price of Rs. 71,900 plus cash back of Flat 6000 on ICICI Bank Debit & Credit cards, Kotak & SBI Bank Credit Cards for website & stores as well as Kotak Debit Cards for stores. Additionally, if you wish to exchange your existing smart phone & if it carries a minimum exchange value of Rs. 5,000, it will be topped by another Rs. 3,000 at Vijay Sales, taking the total discount amount to Rs. 14,000 & the effective price of the iPhone 13 to just Rs. 57,900