Apple iPhone 14 is available at ‘lowest-ever’ price. Details on offer

Apple iPhone 14 is available at ‘lowest-ever’ price. Details on offer2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 09:37 AM IST
The official website of the Unicorn Store is currently offering the 128 GB version of the iPhone 14 for a price of ₹69,513. However, customers can reduce the price further by availing themselves of a cashback offer provided by the store.
Apple iPhone 14 enthusiasts who have been hesitant to make a purchase due to the high price tag may now have a chance to own the device. The phone is currently being sold at a significantly discounted price of under ₹70,000, down from its original price of ₹79,900. This offer is being provided by an Apple re-seller, the Unicorn Store. This is a great opportunity for those who have been eagerly anticipating the release of the iPhone 14 to finally make their purchase at a more affordable price.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×