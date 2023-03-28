Apple iPhone 14 is available at ‘lowest-ever’ price. Details on offer

Apple iPhone 14 enthusiasts who have been hesitant to make a purchase due to the high price tag may now have a chance to own the device. The phone is currently being sold at a significantly discounted price of under ₹70,000, down from its original price of ₹79,900. This offer is being provided by an Apple re-seller, the Unicorn Store. This is a great opportunity for those who have been eagerly anticipating the release of the iPhone 14 to finally make their purchase at a more affordable price.

The official website of the Unicorn Store is currently offering the 128 GB version of the iPhone 14 for a price of ₹69,513. However, customers can reduce the price further by availing themselves of a cashback offer provided by the store. HDFC Bank Card users can get up to an additional ₹4,000 discount on their purchase. Moreover, customers can also exchange their old phone to lower the price even further. This presents a great opportunity for those looking to upgrade their phone while also saving some money.

The exchange value for your old phone when purchasing the iPhone 14 is dependent on the device's model and condition. A high-end phone that is in good working condition can fetch a higher exchange value. In contrast, a budget phone that was purchased a long time ago may result in a lower discount. It is important to note that the Unicorn Store's website mentions that phone deliveries will commence on April 10th. So, customers who purchase the iPhone 14 will have to wait until this date to receive their device.

The smartphone has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The phone’s screen has a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. The smartphone comes with ceramic shield protection and is resistant to spills and splashes. Powering the device is the Apple A15 Bionic chipset paired with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options.

It is equipped with a 12MP primary sensor at the back paired with another 12MP ultra wide sensor. Apple recently introduced the Yellow colour variant of iPhone 14. Buyers can choose from multiple colour variants of the iPhone 14. These include Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product RED and Blue colour variants.