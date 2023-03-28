Apple iPhone 14 is available at ‘lowest-ever’ price. Details on offer

The official website of the Unicorn Store is currently offering the 128 GB version of the iPhone 14 for a price of ₹69,513. However, customers can reduce the price further by availing themselves of a cashback offer provided by the store. HDFC Bank Card users can get up to an additional ₹4,000 discount on their purchase. Moreover, customers can also exchange their old phone to lower the price even further. This presents a great opportunity for those looking to upgrade their phone while also saving some money.