Apple 2022 launch is still almost ten months away but the speculations around the new launches do not die down till it finally launches them. Tech writers have been guessing the expected the features of Apple iPhone 14 series since the day it launched iPhone 13 series. The latest reports say that iPhone 14 Pro might ship with 48MP main lens instead of the typically used 12MP lens. Not only this, people claim that Apple might ditch the notch display in iPhone 14 series.

The GSMArena says, “The Cupertino-based iPhone maker is expected to ship with a 48MP sensor behind the main shooter, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims." It is also claimed that Apple might bring a periscope lens in its 2023 launch of iPhone 15.

Currently, Apple uses triple camera setup in iPhone 13 Pro. All the three lenses have the same configuration of 12MP+12M+12MP along with a 12MP selfie camera as well. The iPhone 13 series uses the A15 Bionic chip. The iPhone 13 Pro supports 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

There were reports that Apple will add 120Hz refresh rate in the new series. The rumours also suggest that Apple may ditch the mini version in iPhone 14 series.

