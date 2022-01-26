Apple iPhone 14 series, iPhone SE 3 2022 to see major changes. Read here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Apple is probably the most speculated company in the tech world. One product launch initiates speculations around the next product. For example, the launch of iPhone 13 witnessed people debating about iPhone 14. Tech writers fantasize about Apple new product lineup even though it is in scratch. Now, it is speculated that Apple will launch four models of iPhone this year. It could be iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It might ditch the mini version in 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple is probably the most speculated company in the tech world. One product launch initiates speculations around the next product. For example, the launch of iPhone 13 witnessed people debating about iPhone 14. Tech writers fantasize about Apple new product lineup even though it is in scratch. Now, it is speculated that Apple will launch four models of iPhone this year. It could be iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It might ditch the mini version in 2022.

Before that, the US-based trillion dollar company, will be launching the third generation of affordable iPhone SE 3 2022. Rumours also say that Apple might launch affordable MacBook and iPad in 2022 as well. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Before that, the US-based trillion dollar company, will be launching the third generation of affordable iPhone SE 3 2022. Rumours also say that Apple might launch affordable MacBook and iPad in 2022 as well. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Ideally, being a new series, iPhone 14 may bring few changes to the hardware and designing. The most likely would be an addition of punch hole display and getting away with notch display. The lenses resolution might see a change as well. People are speculating that Apple could use a 48MP lens. It is also written that the Cupertino-based company will use a 120Hz refresh rate screen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Similarly, the iPhone SE 3 2022 might see a change in design. The circular home button could make way for gesture navigation. It will feature A15 Bionic chipset to guess the least. The rear and front cameras could see a change too.

Mark Gurman, the Bloomberg writer, says that Apple could bring large screen iMac, a new iMac Pro, and a redesigned MacBook Air, and an upgraded AirPods Pro. Along with these changes, it is believed to bring three new Apple Watches in the series 8 with an SE and rugged versions. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

It is expected that Apple may launch iPhone SE 3 2022 in March or April while the other products towards the later part of the year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}