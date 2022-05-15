Apple iPhone 14 series launch could be four months away. Let’s discuss 4 features then

2: Apple has kept the camera specifications same since last three years. It started using the dual rear cameras with iPhone 11 and continued the same lenses in iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 as well. The Apple fans this year expect the iPhone 14 to bring changes. Many in the tech industry claim that iPhone 14 series will get 48MP main lens along with two supportive rear sensors. Out of the two one could be ultra-wide lens and the second might be a telephoto sensor. The selfie camera resolution might go up to 16MP this year.