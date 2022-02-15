Apple rumours do not die. Everyday somewhere, someone found speculating about next iPhone features, launch date, etc. Tech writers say that it will add this and ditch that, others see no change at all. The launch of iPhone 13 last year started murmurs about iPhone series 14 . The news suggest that it will launch in September 2022 but, what is the surprise here? We all know that Apple choses the month every year for its flagship smartphone launch event.

Similarly, the US-based tech giant prefers March for its affordable series launch which is called the Spring Launch event. It probably see the ‘affordable’ iPhone SE 3 launching along with ‘affordable’ Macbooks.

Now according to The Sun, Apple will launch the iPhone 14 series in September this year. We have been writing that iPhone 14 will see some changes in the designing of the phones. The most expected feature in the iPhone 14 would be the addition of punch hole display instead of notch display it has been using. Some people guess that iPhone 14 might see 120Hz refresh rate panel.

We do expect some changes in cameras as well. The Apple iPhone 14 could use the 48MP tri-camera setup. There are speculations that the mini version will be taken off with iPhone 14 series. The Apple iPhone 14 series might see four new smartphones in the form of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The processor of Apple iPhone 14 will shift to next generation. It could rather shift to a 4nm A16 Bionic processor. The news reports also say that 128GB might also make way for 256GB as base variant but, it seems very unlikely.

Meanwhile, Apple is also preparing itself to launch the third generation iPhone SE 3 which could make way next month into global markets. Apple iPhone SE 3 2022 is likely to see some changes as well but there is no official confirmation yet.

