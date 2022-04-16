Apple iPhone 14 series is expected to get satellite connectivity if rumours are to be believed, a feature that could revolutionise the essential connectivity during emergency. Normally, we connect through cellular network provided by the telecom operators but we do often encounter situation when there’s no connectivity and we have to make it an urgent call or drop a message.

The satellite connectivity is going to overcome that challenge but we are not still sure about the legislation and law of the land on the use of it. Satellite connectivity may depend upon region to region.

Back to the news, as per Bloomberg writer, Mark Gurman, the iPhone 14 series may get this satellite connectivity feature. It will help people connect in no connectivity areas.

This feature was also speculated for the iPhone 13 series but that did not happen and now Gurman expects that the Apple’s next flagship range will get this feature. The iPhone 14 will come with an “Emergency message via Contacts" option that will let users share a short message when there is no cellular service available, writes Gurman.

Apple iPhone 14 series is expected to come in September as the iPhone 13 series was also launched in the same month in 2021. There are lots of expectations from the iPhone 14 series.

It is being speculated that iPhone 14 series may ditch the mini model and in place add a new Pro model. The basic iPhone 14 will be there as well as iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and the expected iPhone 14 Max.

The iPhone 14 series will get the A16 Bionic chipset. We also expect Apple to change the camera resolutions as well. There are many changes speculated such as a 48MP main lens supported by an ultra-wide lens and a portrait lens. The selfie lens may also change in iPhone 14 series from the standard 12MP.

For display, we also expect that Apple could use the punch hole display with 120Hz refresh rate as standard across variants and replace the notch display instead. The battery is likely to remain under the wrap but we do feel a better sustainable life from it.