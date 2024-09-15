 iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus confirmed to have 8GB of RAM. Why is it important? | Mint
Business News/ Technology / iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus confirmed to have 8GB of RAM. Why is it important?
iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus confirmed to have 8GB of RAM. Why is it important?

The new iPhone 16 series debuted with a focus on Apple Intelligence and 8GB RAM for all models. VP Johny Srouji stated that the increased RAM supports advanced features and high-end gaming.

The Apple iPhone 16 plus during an event at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, US, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. Apple Inc.�introduced the latest version of its flagship device, the iPhone 16, betting it can entice consumers with modest hardware upgrades and AI technology that�s still on the horizon. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

Apple unveiled its latest iPhone 16 series at the 'It's Glowtime' event on Monday, with a big focus on Apple Intelligence. However, as is always the case with Apple, the company wasn't exactly forthcoming with the RAM details for the latest iPhone models.

Prior to the launch of the iPhone 16, many reports had suggested that the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus would get a big boost with the addition of 8GB of RAM compared to the 6GB found on its predecessor. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro range also continues with last year's 8GB of RAM.

In the past, Apple has used newer processors and more RAM in the Pro range to differentiate them from the standard iPhone models. But things have changed this year, with all four new iPhones powered by A18 series chipsets (A18 and A18 Pro) to handle Apple Intelligence-related tasks.

Apple VP confirms 8GB RAM for iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus:

Now, Apple VP of hardware tech Johny Srouji has also confirmed, in an interaction with Geekerwan YouTube channel, that the new iPhone 16 models all come with 8GB of RAM, ending the long standing distinction. 

Srouji said ‘DRAM’ was a crucial aspect of Apple Intelligence was a major consideration on why the company added 8GB RAM for all iPhone models and the added RAM will also help with improving other tasks like high end gaming.  

He said, “Our goal is to build the best products, delivering the absolute best user experience. As it relates to Apple Intelligence, DRAM is one aspect. And when we look at what we’re building, whether it’s silicon, hardware, or software, we don’t want to be wasteful in many ways.

“We have lots of data that tells us what is going to enable a certain feature, and Apple Intelligence is one of those very, very important features that we want to enable. And we look at different configurations, both for computation and memory bandwidth and memory capacity. And then we make the right trade-off and balance of what actually makes the most sense. So, Apple Intelligence was a major feature that led us to believe that we need to get to 8GB." Srouji added 

Talking about the benefits of added RAM, Srouji said, “But having said that, the 8GB is going to help immensely among other applications, including gaming, high-end gaming, AAA-titled games, and high-end gaming on device. So, I think it’s going to be really, really beneficial." 

Published: 15 Sep 2024, 08:14 AM IST
