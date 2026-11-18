Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 could share more similarities with its affordable sibling, the iPhone 18e, than previously expected.

A new leak suggests that both smartphones may feature identical 6.3-inch displays and batteries with the same 4,430mAh capacity, potentially narrowing the hardware gap between Apple's standard and budget-friendly iPhone models.

The development comes as Apple prepares for a significant change to its traditional iPhone launch calendar. The company is reportedly planning to introduce the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and second-generation iPhone Air in spring 2027, several months after unveiling its premium models.

According to GSMArena, citing information shared by Weibo tipster Fixed Focus Digital, the two upcoming smartphones could share several internal components. The leaked information also provides a glimpse into Apple's possible strategy of using similar hardware across models to streamline production costs.

Apple has not officially confirmed specifications or launch timeline.

Apple iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e: Same display size and battery? One of the biggest revelations from the leak concerns the display and battery specifications.

Both the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e are tipped to feature 6.3-inch OLED displays. This would represent a screen-size increase for the affordable model, as the iPhone 17e features a 6.1-inch display.

The two smartphones could also pack identical 4,430mAh batteries. According to the leak, this would represent an approximately 20% increase over the 3,692mAh battery in the iPhone 17.

However, sharing the same display size does not necessarily mean both devices will offer identical viewing experiences. The standard iPhone 18 is expected to feature an LTPO OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the iPhone 18e could retain a 60Hz display.

The leaked information also suggests that the standard model could lose its physical SIM slot. Apple may introduce a redesigned Taptic Engine and a bottom-firing speaker.

iPhone 18 vs iPhone 18e: Expected camera differences Despite the reported similarities in display size and battery capacity, Apple could maintain a distinction between the two models through their camera systems.

The iPhone 18 is expected to retain a dual-camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor and an ultra-wide camera. However, the physical size of its primary camera sensor could become smaller.

The iPhone 18e, meanwhile, is tipped to feature a single 48-megapixel rear camera, continuing Apple's approach of reserving additional camera capabilities for its standard and premium models.

The leak also suggests that both smartphones could use versions of Apple's upcoming A20 processor, manufactured using TSMC's 2nm process.

When will Apple launch the iPhone 18? Apple is reportedly moving towards a staggered iPhone launch strategy, with its standard and affordable models arriving separately from its premium lineup.

According to GSMArena, the iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2 are expected to arrive in spring 2027, which covers March and April.

A report by Forbes suggested that Apple could announce the three smartphones in the first or second week of March 2027.

It tipped March 12 or March 19 as possible retail availability dates, although these remain predictions rather than confirmed launch dates.

What does this mean for iPhone buyers? If the leak proves accurate, buyers could get a larger display and improved battery capacity even with Apple's more affordable iPhone 18e.

However, the standard iPhone 18 is expected to retain advantages such as a smoother 120Hz display and an additional rear camera.