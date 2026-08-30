Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max launch in India: Price, launch date, colours and more- what we know so far

All eyes are on the much-awaited new iPhone 18 Pro Max as September is almost here. Apple officially announced its “Surprise and Shine” event on September 9. On this day, new iPhones are expected to launch, with several reports about them and the event.

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max expected launch date in India The popular tech company is likely to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max on September 9. From a new A20 Pro chip to upgraded cameras and battery, it is believed to be bigger than before. If rumours are true, Apple might also unveil its first foldable iPhone.

While all these are based on reports, it is also said that iPhone 18 and the second-generation iPhone Air won't be a part of the upcoming launch. At least not this time.

What will be new in iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Most details about the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series are based on leaks and reports. Apple has not officially confirmed any specifications or hinted at pricing. The company is reportedly considering a price increase for the iPhone 18 Pro range. But why? Rising RAM and memory component costs are among the factors which reportedly contributed to the expected price hike.

Advertisement

According to a report by Bloomberg, the cost of iPhone 18 Pro could start at $1,199 in the US, going up from $1,099 for the iPhone 17 Pro. In India, reportedly, the price could rise by around ₹10,000, easily pushing the starting price of the iPhone 18 Pro to around ₹1,39,900, compared with ₹1,34,900 for the iPhone 17 Pro. The iPhone 18 Pro Max can start somewhere around ₹1,59,900, although these price estimates may vary by model, storage and country. Notably, these are unconfirmed until Apple makes it official, which is expected to happen next month.

Size, camera, battery: What we know so far The iPhone 18 Pro may retain the 6.3-inch OLED display, while the Pro Max could continue with the signature 6.9-inch panel. The notable change could come in the area above the display. Reports suggest that Apple may move some Face ID components underneath the screen, allowing for a smaller Dynamic Island. Analyst Jeff Pu has previously hinted at a smaller Dynamic Island with an 18-megapixel front camera.

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max alleged colour options The iPhone 17 Pro series came with a design change with its horizontal camera layout. However, the iPhone 18 Pro might not bring a similarly significant visual change. The upcoming models may also retain the familiar flat-edged design with the triple-camera setup.

Additionally, Apple could introduce some new colour options. Previously, leaks suggested shades like dark cherry or burgundy, alongside blue and silver options.

Processor iPhone 18 Pro could see major upgrades in terms of performance, cameras and battery life. The series is expected to feature Apple’s A20 Pro chip, reportedly built using TSMC’s 2nm process, which is expected to improve overall performance and power efficiency. If true, it might also raise the production costs.

Advertisement

On the camera front, Apple is expected to retain the triple rear-camera setup with 48-megapixel sensors for the new iPhones. But, it may also introduce a variable-aperture main camera, giving users better control over light intake and depth of field. Reportedly the feature could be exclusive to the Pro Max variant.

Similar, the battery life might also see an improvement, with the iPhone 18 Pro Max reportedly set to get a battery roughly 10% larger than its predecessor. The gains in endurance could also come from the more efficient A20 Pro chip and Apple’s expected next-generation C2 modem, improving cellular performance.

The C2 modem is expected to debut with the Pro models as part of Apple’s continued push towards in-house modem technology.

Advertisement

However, readers should keep in mind that these expectations remain unconfirmed by the company so far.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.