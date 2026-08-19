Apple iPhone 18 Pro release date: Discounted day re-enters the September schedule

Apple is expected to unveil its upcoming iPhone range in September, although the company has not yet announced an official launch date. Reports suggest the event could take place on September 9, with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max expected to be among the key models revealed. The new lineup is also rumoured to include Apple’s first foldable iPhone. However, for customers seeking a traditional flagship smartphone, the iPhone 18 Pro models are likely to attract the most attention.

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max may get a price hike Apple could increase the prices of its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models in India, according to reports. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be priced from around ₹1,39,900, up from the iPhone 17 Pro's starting price of ₹1,34,900. Some estimates suggest the 256GB version could cost as much as ₹1,44,900.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max may also see a higher starting price, with estimates ranging between ₹1,54,900 and ₹1,59,900.

Foldable iPhone could cost nearly ₹ 2 lakh Apple's rumoured foldable iPhone, which has been referred to as the iPhone Ultra, is expected to be significantly more expensive. Reports suggest the device could be priced at around ₹1.9 lakh or more in India.

Also Read | iPhone Ultra launch could intially be limited to US amid supply issues: Report

iPhone 18 Pro expected features: The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to keep the same design language seen on the iPhone 17 series. However, we could see four new colour variants for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, including a Dark Cherry finish, along with Light Blue, Dark Gray and Silver.

The flagship lineup is expected to run on the A20 Pro chipset, which is likely to be the first-ever chipset by the company to use TSMC's 2nm process.

The move to a smaller manufacturing process is expected to bring up to 15% faster performance and 30% better efficiency compared to the last-gen processor.

Apple is also reportedly planning to use Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module packaging from TSMC to integrate RAM directly with the processor and help improve Apple Intelligence performance while freeing up space inside the phone.

While the camera system could remain largely unchanged, the iPhone 18 Pro series could feature a variable aperture main camera, allowing users to manually control how much light reaches the sensor. Reports also suggest Apple is testing larger apertures for both the main and telephoto cameras to improve low-light photography and background separation.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to get the biggest battery yet on an iPhone. As per leaks, the US version of the iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a battery capacity of over 5,000mAh.