Apple iPhone 18 release date, time, price, colours: When will it go on sale? All FAQs answered

Apple has announced that it will host its ‘Surprise and shine’ event on Wednesday, September 9, where its highly anticipated iPhone 18 series is expected to be unveiled alongside the foldable iPhone Ultra, Watch Series 12, AirPods 5 and the next-generation HomePod mini. The event will be one of the first major product launches under new chief executive officer (CEO) John Ternus.

While Apple has remained tight-lipped about the specifications, a number of leaks have emerged, offering hints about what the new devices could bring.

Date and time in India Apple’s September 9 event will begin at 10am PT, which translates to 10:30pm IST. The event will be held at Apple’s campus in Cupertino, California.

Indian audiences will be able to watch the event on Apple’s official YouTube channel and the Apple TV app, as well as on the Apple website.

iPhone 18 Pro price The Apple iPhone 18 Pro is expected to start at ₹139,900 in India, approximately ₹5,000 more than the iPhone 17 Pro, which retails at ₹134,900.

What colours could the iPhone 18 come in? According to various leaks, the iPhone 18 Pro could look more eye-catching than ever with new colour options, including sky blue, burgundy, black and silver.

The iPhone 17Pro was released last year in Orange, Deep Blue and Silver.

What could the iPhone 18 Pro’s design look like? The Pro models are expected to retain a design similar to the iPhone 17 Pro series, although the Dynamic Island could be smaller. The front-facing camera may also receive an upgrade to 24MP.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a variable-aperture primary camera and offer longer optical zoom. Both models are expected to be powered by Apple’s 2nm A20 Pro chipset and a new C2 modem.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max could also come with a larger battery.

When could the iPhone 18 Pro go on sale? Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are reportedly expected to hit stores on September 18. However, Apple has yet to officially announce or confirm the sale date.

The expected date is based on Apple’s usual launch schedule. The company typically puts its new flagship iPhones on sale on the Friday following the week of its September launch event.

Apple is expected to reveal the confirmed release schedule during its keynote, when it officially unveils the new iPhone lineup.

Will the iPhone 18 Pro launch at the same time everywhere? Not necessarily. Apple generally makes its products available according to local time zones, meaning customers in some markets could gain access to the new iPhones earlier than others.