Apple is reportedly preparing a new range of devices for early 2027, with a focus on products that could be more affordable than its premium offerings. The expected launches include the iPhone 18e, the second-generation MacBook Neo and a new entry-level iPad.

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Will the rumoured Apple 2027 products be a little less stressful on the pockets of Indian buyers? The devices could give Indian buyers more options if they want to enter Apple's ecosystem without spending as much on its high-end products.

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to launch these products around February or March 2027. The company is also expected to introduce the standard iPhone 18 and an updated MacBook Air during the same period.

Apple has not confirmed the launch dates, prices or specifications of these products. However, recent reports have offered some details about what buyers can expect.

Apple iPhone 18e could get a new chip and better battery life The iPhone 18e is expected to be one of Apple's more affordable smartphones in 2027. It will reportedly arrive as the successor to the iPhone 17e.

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According to reports, the phone could be powered by Apple's upcoming A20 chip. It may also come with 9GB of RAM and a bigger battery, which could help improve performance and battery life.

The A20 chip is expected to be used in the standard iPhone 18 as well. This could mean that buyers choosing the more affordable 18e model may still get access to Apple's newer processor.

The iPhone 17e was launched in India at a starting price of ₹64,900. Apple has not revealed how much the iPhone 18e will cost. It is also too early to say whether the new model will be priced lower than its predecessor.

The phone is expected to arrive around February or March 2027, although Apple has not announced a launch date.

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MacBook Neo 2 could get more RAM Apple is also reportedly working on the second generation of its MacBook Neo. The first MacBook Neo was launched in India in March 2026 at a starting price of ₹69,900.

The laptop was introduced as a more affordable option for people who wanted a Mac without paying MacBook Air or MacBook Pro prices. It runs on the A18 Pro chip and is designed for everyday tasks such as browsing the internet, working on documents, watching videos and using apps.

The upcoming MacBook Neo 2 could bring a processor upgrade. Reports suggest that it may use the A19 Pro chip instead of the A18 Pro processor found in the current model.

The laptop could also get 12GB of RAM, compared to the 8GB offered by the first generation. This may help it handle more apps at the same time and improve its overall performance.

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Apple could also introduce new colour options. However, there is no confirmation about changes to its design or other features.

The MacBook Neo 2 is reportedly being prepared for a February or March 2027 launch. Its India price is not known yet.

New entry-level iPad could support Apple Intelligence The third device on the list is an updated entry-level iPad. Apple is reportedly working on a new version that could arrive in early 2027.

The biggest change could be its processor. Reports suggest that the tablet may use the A19 chip, which could bring a noticeable performance improvement over the current entry-level model.

It may also support Apple Intelligence, Apple's set of AI features. The current entry-level iPad does not support these features, making this a possible upgrade for buyers who want to use Apple's newer software tools.

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The tablet could also get Apple's N1 wireless chip, which is expected to bring support for newer Wi-Fi technology. Cellular versions may use the company's C1X modem.

However, major design changes are not expected at this stage. The new iPad could retain a similar design and display to the existing model, with most of the changes focused on its internal hardware.

When could these devices launch in India? Apple is reportedly planning to introduce the iPhone 18e, MacBook Neo 2 and new entry-level iPad around February or March 2027. The standard iPhone 18 and an updated MacBook Air could arrive during the same launch period.

Other products, including the iPhone Air 2 and updated iPad Air and iPad Pro models, may follow later in the first half of 2027.

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For Indian buyers, the biggest question will be pricing. Apple has not announced the India prices of any of these upcoming devices. The final cost will determine how attractive they are to people looking for a more affordable Apple product.

For now, buyers should treat the reported specifications and launch plans as early information. Apple is yet to officially announce any of these three devices.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.