Apple’s most expensive iPhone yet is proving so scarce that some Indian buyers are willing to pay ₹50,000 above its retail price to get their hands on one. With only about 6,000 units of the ₹2,99,900 iPhone Duo expected across India in its first week, the shortage is fuelling demand in the grey market, according to at least five retailers, industry stakeholders and analysts that Mint spoke with.
Just 6,000 units, ₹50,000 extra: why Apple’s iPhone Duo could be hard to get
SummaryWith just 6,000 units expected in India in its first week, Apple’s ₹2.99 lakh foldable iPhone is commanding grey-market premiums of up to ₹50,000, driven by scarcity and status-seeking buyers.
Apple’s most expensive iPhone yet is proving so scarce that some Indian buyers are willing to pay ₹50,000 above its retail price to get their hands on one. With only about 6,000 units of the ₹2,99,900 iPhone Duo expected across India in its first week, the shortage is fuelling demand in the grey market, according to at least five retailers, industry stakeholders and analysts that Mint spoke with.
About the Author
Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, across print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.
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