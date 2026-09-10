Apple iPhone Duo price in India: Check 256GB to 2TB prices, EMI, offers, specifications

Apple has officially entered the foldable smartphone market with the iPhone Duo. The company's first foldable iPhone features a large inner display, a high-end A20 Pro chip and up to a massive 2TB of storage. The initial price of the phone in India is ₹299,900.

The iPhone Duo will come in four storage options and two colours: Star White and Night Sky. Pre-orders will open on 16 October at 5:30 pm, and sales will begin in India on 23 October. The highest-priced 2TB variant costs ₹449,900, making it the most expensive iPhone ever.

iPhone Duo price in India The Apple iPhone Duo is priced at ₹299,900 for the 256GB model. The 512GB version costs ₹324,900, while the 1TB variant costs ₹374,900.

The 2TB version is the highest-end one and comes with an ₹449,900 price tag. All prices are inclusive of taxes and represent the maximum retail price.

Apple iPhone Duo EMI options Apple is offering a range of American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards that can be used for instant cashback and no-cost EMI.

As for the 256GB storage variant, the price starts at ₹48,817 per month on the 6-month EMI plan, while the 512GB storage option costs ₹52,983 per month. The 1TB model is priced at ₹61,317 per month, and the 2TB model is priced at ₹73,817 per month.

According to Apple, the programme for instant cashback starts from a minimum transaction of ₹10,001. The offer is only for two orders of the eligible cards in a rolling 90-day period.

Apple iPhone Duo display and design The iPhone Duo features a 7.6-inch inner Super Retina XDR display with nano-texture. Apple says it is 50% bigger than the iPhone 18 Pro Max's screen.

Folded, users can enjoy a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR outer display. Both screens support ProMotion, always-on functionality and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

The phone features a Grade 5 titanium frame with Ceramic Shield protection on the front and back. It's also water- and dust-resistant, with an IP68 rating.

Apple iPhone Duo c amera, Chip and battery The iPhone Duo features Apple's A20 Pro processor and a dual 16-core neural engine. It features a 48MP Dual Fusion rear camera, a 12MP Centre Stage front camera and an under-display FaceTime camera.