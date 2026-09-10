Apple iPhone Duo price in India: Check 256GB to 2TB prices, EMI, offers, specifications

Apple has officially entered the foldable smartphone market with the iPhone Duo. The company's first foldable iPhone features a large inner display, a high-end A20 Pro chip and up to a massive 2TB of storage. The initial price of the phone in India is ₹299,900.

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The iPhone Duo will come in four storage options and two colours: Star White and Night Sky. Pre-orders will open on 16 October at 5:30 pm, and sales will begin in India on 23 October. The highest-priced 2TB variant costs ₹449,900, making it the most expensive iPhone ever.

iPhone Duo price in India The Apple iPhone Duo is priced at ₹299,900 for the 256GB model. The 512GB version costs ₹324,900, while the 1TB variant costs ₹374,900.

The 2TB version is the highest-end one and comes with an ₹449,900 price tag. All prices are inclusive of taxes and represent the maximum retail price.

Apple iPhone Duo EMI options Apple is offering a range of American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards that can be used for instant cashback and no-cost EMI.

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As for the 256GB storage variant, the price starts at ₹48,817 per month on the 6-month EMI plan, while the 512GB storage option costs ₹52,983 per month. The 1TB model is priced at ₹61,317 per month, and the 2TB model is priced at ₹73,817 per month.

According to Apple, the programme for instant cashback starts from a minimum transaction of ₹10,001. The offer is only for two orders of the eligible cards in a rolling 90-day period.

Apple iPhone Duo display and design The iPhone Duo features a 7.6-inch inner Super Retina XDR display with nano-texture. Apple says it is 50% bigger than the iPhone 18 Pro Max's screen.

Folded, users can enjoy a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR outer display. Both screens support ProMotion, always-on functionality and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

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The phone features a Grade 5 titanium frame with Ceramic Shield protection on the front and back. It's also water- and dust-resistant, with an IP68 rating.

Apple iPhone Duo c amera, Chip and battery The iPhone Duo features Apple's A20 Pro processor and a dual 16-core neural engine. It features a 48MP Dual Fusion rear camera, a 12MP Centre Stage front camera and an under-display FaceTime camera.

In addition, Apple has added a dual battery to the foldable. The company states that the inner display can play back up to 31 hours of video, and the outer display can play up to 44 hours of video. The iPhone Duo is eSIM only and has Touch ID built into the side button. It also comes with Siri AI and Apple Intelligence features built in.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.