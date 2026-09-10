Subscribe

Apple iPhone Duo price in India: Check 256GB to 2TB prices, EMI, offers, specifications

Apple's first foldable iPhone Duo starts at 2,99,900 in India, with the top-end 2TB model priced at 4,49,900. The device features a 7.6-inch inner display, 5.4-inch outer screen, A20 Pro chip and 48MP rear camera system.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published10 Sep 2026, 11:46 AM IST
Advertisement
iPhone Duo Launched in India.
iPhone Duo Launched in India.
AI Quick Read

Apple has officially entered the foldable smartphone market with the iPhone Duo. The company's first foldable iPhone features a large inner display, a high-end A20 Pro chip and up to a massive 2TB of storage. The initial price of the phone in India is 299,900.

Advertisement

The iPhone Duo will come in four storage options and two colours: Star White and Night Sky. Pre-orders will open on 16 October at 5:30 pm, and sales will begin in India on 23 October. The highest-priced 2TB variant costs 449,900, making it the most expensive iPhone ever.

iPhone Duo price in India

The Apple iPhone Duo is priced at 299,900 for the 256GB model. The 512GB version costs 324,900, while the 1TB variant costs 374,900.

The 2TB version is the highest-end one and comes with an 449,900 price tag. All prices are inclusive of taxes and represent the maximum retail price.

Also Read | iPhone Duo vs Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra: Which foldable phone should you buy?

Apple iPhone Duo EMI options

Apple is offering a range of American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards that can be used for instant cashback and no-cost EMI.

Advertisement

As for the 256GB storage variant, the price starts at 48,817 per month on the 6-month EMI plan, while the 512GB storage option costs 52,983 per month. The 1TB model is priced at 61,317 per month, and the 2TB model is priced at 73,817 per month.

According to Apple, the programme for instant cashback starts from a minimum transaction of 10,001. The offer is only for two orders of the eligible cards in a rolling 90-day period.

Also Read | Apple Event 2026 Highlights: 1st foldable iPhone Duo is here at ₹3 lakh

Apple iPhone Duo display and design

The iPhone Duo features a 7.6-inch inner Super Retina XDR display with nano-texture. Apple says it is 50% bigger than the iPhone 18 Pro Max's screen.

Folded, users can enjoy a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR outer display. Both screens support ProMotion, always-on functionality and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

Advertisement

The phone features a Grade 5 titanium frame with Ceramic Shield protection on the front and back. It's also water- and dust-resistant, with an IP68 rating.

Also Read | Xiaomi 18 Fold debuts ahead of Apple’s rumoured foldable iPhone: price, specs

Apple iPhone Duo camera, Chip and battery

The iPhone Duo features Apple's A20 Pro processor and a dual 16-core neural engine. It features a 48MP Dual Fusion rear camera, a 12MP Centre Stage front camera and an under-display FaceTime camera.

In addition, Apple has added a dual battery to the foldable. The company states that the inner display can play back up to 31 hours of video, and the outer display can play up to 44 hours of video. The iPhone Duo is eSIM only and has Touch ID built into the side button. It also comes with Siri AI and Apple Intelligence features built in.

Advertisement

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

Apple IphoneApple Inc
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeTechnologyApple iPhone Duo price in India: Check 256GB to 2TB prices, EMI, offers, specifications
Advertisement
Read Next Story