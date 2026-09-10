Apple iPhone Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra: 7 key differences to know

Apple has joined the foldable phone market with the iPhone Duo, bringing a book-style folding design to its premium iPhone lineup for the first time. It features two displays, Apple's new A20 Pro processor and a titanium chassis and begins at $1,999.

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With the launch, Apple is now taking on Samsung, which has years of experience in this foldable market. The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra was announced in July 2026, and it will start at $2,099.99, feature a larger inner display, and support both eSIM and physical SIMs.

Apple iPhone Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra: Key specifications Price: Apple iPhone Duo starts at $1,999; Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra starts at $2,099.99.

Inner display size: 7.6-inch on iPhone Duo vs 8-inch on Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra.

Outer display: 5.4-inch on iPhone Duo vs 6.5-inch on Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra.

Processor: iPhone Duo has the A20 Pro, vs the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 on the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra.

Storage: iPhone Duo offers up to 2TB, while Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra offers 1TB.

Weight: iPhone Duo weighs 8.96 ounces, and Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra weighs 7.58 ounces.

Water resistant: iPhone Duo is IP68; Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is IP48.

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Apple iPhone Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra: Design Both phones open up to make a bigger tablet screen. Samsung's foldable, however, is slimmer.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra has a thickness of 4.1 mm when unfolded and 8.9 mm when folded. The iPhone Duo unfolds to be 5.2 mm and folds to be 11.3 mm.

Apple uses Grade 5 titanium, while Samsung uses an aluminium frame and chassis with its Flex Titanium display reinforcement.

Apple iPhone Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra: Displays Samsung has the larger panels. It has an 8-inch inner display against the iPhone Duo's 7.6-inch display. It also features a larger 6.5-inch cover screen, compared to Apple's own 5.4-inch outer screen.

ProMotion displays with peak outdoor brightness up to 3,000 nits on both screens; up to 3,000 nits of peak outdoor brightness on both displays.

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Apple says the iPhone Duo will also support the USB-C Apple Pencil, although the Apple Pencil Pro is not supported.

Apple iPhone Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra: Cameras Samsung offers a three-camera rear setup:

200MP main camera

50MP ultrawide camera

3x optical zoom and 10MP telephoto The iPhone Duo has two rear cameras, each 48MP; one is the main camera, and the other is an ultrawide camera. It has a primary camera with a 2x optical quality crop but lacks a dedicated telephoto lens.

Samsung's camera also supports 8K video recording. Apple can now play up to 4K Dolby Vision video at up to 120 fps.

Apple iPhone Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra: Performance and Battery The iPhone Duo is powered by Apple's A20 Pro and Samsung's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processors, with up to 16GB of RAM. There were no independent benchmark results for the iPhone Duo at launch, so direct performance comparisons are not available.

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Apple says that it can play local video for up to 31 hours on the inner display or 44 hours on the outer display. Samsung says that the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra delivers up to 27 hours of video playback.

Apple claims the iPhone Duo can charge up to 50% of its battery in approximately 20 minutes and is compatible with 60W wired charging. Samsung claims that 45W charging can charge the battery to 67% in about 30 minutes.

Apple iPhone Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra: Which should you buy? The selection has to be based on priorities. Samsung has larger displays, a lighter design, and more versatile rear camera hardware, including a dedicated telephoto lens. The iPhone Duo will start at lower prices, include IP68 water resistance, offer up to 2TB of storage, and support Apple's iOS ecosystem.

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For buyers already invested in Apple's ecosystem, the iPhone Duo provides a new foldable option. On the other hand, Samsung is a more well-known brand, and it's not surprising to see several generations of Galaxy Z Fold models.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.