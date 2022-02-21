Apple iPhone mini price drops to 54,650. Check where and how

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Apple iPhone 13 mini can be purchased at around ₹54,650 and we will tell you how. The Apple launched iPhone 13 series last year having iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The base variant, Apple iPhone 13 mini, starts with 128GB internal storage unlike the previous generation iPhone 12 mini that started with 64GB as base variant. Amazon is offering the iPhone 13 mini in the 128GB format at ₹69,900 currently.

With exchange value in place which can be around ₹15,250 at the moment, the actual price of iPhone 13 mini can be reduced to ₹54,650. Not only this, you may also get cashback on credit and debit cards.

Be very sure that exchange value depends upon the phone model and its physical conditions. The phones with dent, scratches or cracks will not be accepted for exchange. Buyers have a freedom to exchange any phone of any brand whether purchased from Amazon or elsewhere for exchange. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You can verify the exchange value of your phone by entering brand name, model and IMEI number on Amazon India’s website after you click ‘with exchange’ tab on the top right corner of the screen.

Amazon may ask to further elaborate about the phone's condition going in for exchange. It could be 'No Damage', 'Only Body Damage' or 'Screen Damage'.

Apple iPhone 13 mini features 5.4 inch Super Retina display. It has dual 12MP front lenses along with a 12MP selfie camera. It gets A15 Bionic chipset and iOS 15.

