Apple iPhone SE 2020 is selling for 30,299 for the 64GB variant but for a moment the 128GB variant got listed at 27,999 on Flipkart which was nothing but a technical glitch. The second generation iPhone SE can be also purchased by exchanging the old phone. The price of the old phone or the exchange value depends on physical appearance. The phone without dent, scratches can get the maximum exchange value.

The Apple iPhone SE Product Red 128GB is currently priced at 34,999. It is also available under the exchange offer. You can check the price of your old phone by feeding the information about the brand and IMEI number.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 comes with A13 Bionic chipset. It has single rear camera of 12MP and a 7MP front lens. It has a 4.7 inch display.

Apple launched the third generation iPhone SE starting at 43,900 for the 64GB variant. It has all the similar features but features A15 Bionic chipset which is 5G enabled.

