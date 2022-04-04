Apple iPhone SE 2020 128GB price comes down to 27,999

Apple iPhone SE 2020 is selling for ₹30,299 for the 64GB variant but for a moment the 128GB variant got listed at ₹27,999 on Flipkart which was nothing but a technical glitch. The second generation iPhone SE can be also purchased by exchanging the old phone. The price of the old phone or the exchange value depends on physical appearance. The phone without dent, scratches can get the maximum exchange value.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}