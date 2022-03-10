Apple launched the 2022 iPhone SE 3 on March 8 and thus created an opportunity for the ‘affordable’ iPhone buyers to check the prices of 2020 launched iPhone SE. The iPhone SE 2020 is currently priced at ₹29,999 on Flipkart . The 64GB variant is also available at 5 per cent discount which is around ₹1500. The e-commerce portal, Flipkart, is accepting your old phones as well under its exchange program.

Flipkart is offering up to ₹13,000 off on your used phones. So taking all the best possible discount and exchange offer included, the iPhone SE 2020 can be purchased at ₹15,499. But if you want the 2022 iPhone SE you will have to pay ₹43,900.

Apple iPhone SE 3 2022 pre-order starts from tomorrow and the sale will start on March 18.8 Apple introduced the new iPhone SE 3 along with other products such as iPad Air, new colour variants to iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series, Mac Studio and Studio Display.

There is not much difference in iPhone SE 2022 and iPhone SE 2020. The screen size, cameras, design are the same in both the phones. The iPhone SE 3 2022 only gets the A15 Bionic chipset and is 5G-enabled. Anyway, 5G still not available here now.

The iPhone SE 2020 has a 4.7 inch Retina HD display, 12MP rear and 7MP front camera. It runs on A13 Bionic chipset.

