Apple iPhone SE 2020 selling for 15,499 here as 2022 phone pre-order starts tomorrow

Apple launched the 2022 iPhone SE 3 on March 8 and thus created an opportunity for the ‘affordable’ iPhone buyers to check the prices of 2020 launched iPhone SE. The iPhone SE 2020 is currently priced at ₹29,999 on Flipkart. The 64GB variant is also available at 5 per cent discount which is around ₹1500. The e-commerce portal, Flipkart, is accepting your old phones as well under its exchange program. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Flipkart is offering up to ₹13,000 off on your used phones. So taking all the best possible discount and exchange offer included, the iPhone SE 2020 can be purchased at ₹15,499. But if you want the 2022 iPhone SE you will have to pay ₹43,900.

Apple iPhone SE 3 2022 pre-order starts from tomorrow and the sale will start on March 18.8 Apple introduced the new iPhone SE 3 along with other products such as iPad Air, new colour variants to iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series, Mac Studio and Studio Display.

Apple iPhone SE 3 2022 pre-order starts from tomorrow and the sale will start on March 18.8 Apple introduced the new iPhone SE 3 along with other products such as iPad Air, new colour variants to iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series, Mac Studio and Studio Display. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There is not much difference in iPhone SE 2022 and iPhone SE 2020. The screen size, cameras, design are the same in both the phones. The iPhone SE 3 2022 only gets the A15 Bionic chipset and is 5G-enabled. Anyway, 5G still not available here now.

The iPhone SE 2020 has a 4.7 inch Retina HD display, 12MP rear and 7MP front camera. It runs on A13 Bionic chipset.

