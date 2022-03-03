Apple iPhone SE 2022 arrives next week. Expected price, features

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Apple has finally announced the launch event for the third generation iPhone SE 3 2022. The US-based trillion dollar company will launch the new 'affordable' iPhone SE 3 2022 on March 8. Apple is also expected to launch an affordable iPad Air as well during the launch event. Greg Joswiak, the SVP Marketing for Apple, announced the launch date on his Twitter profile. He wrote, "Peek performance." It is believed that iPhone SE 3 2022 will use the A15 Bionic chipset and be a 5G-enabled handset also.

There were news that Apple might change the design of iPhone SE 3 2022 which seems very unlikely as of now but the biggest surprise could be the pricing of the phone. Although, the Cupertino-based company calls the SE edition iPhones 'affordable'. News reports claimed that Apple could launch the iPhone SE 3 2022 at $300 as the starting variant.

The amount translates to ₹22,522 which is not going to be true in any format. Above all, it is believed that iPhone SE 2022 is going to be a 5G-enabled handset that further refutes the above mentioned and expected pricing of it.

Apple is expected to use the currently available chipset which is A15 Bionic in the iPhone SE 3 2022. This is the same SoC being used last year in the iPhone 13 series. The OS will be the latest too. Currently, iPhones are running on iOS 15 on the various levels depending upon countries and models.

The news reports say that Apple is more likely to change the resolution of iPhone SE 3 cameras. The current model uses a 12MP at the rear and a 7MP for selfies. The iPhone SE 3 2022 could see the same lens set up or may be the selfie lens might improve a bit.

There are rumours that Apple could introduce two variants for SE 2022, a 3GB and a 4GB variant for the larger consumer base.

