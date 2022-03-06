The next five days are going to be very crucial for the smartphone industry. Some big smartphone launches are planned from March 7 to March 10 this coming week. It includes the much awaited launch event of Apple ‘affordable’ iPhone SE 2022 along with other iPads or low-cost Macbook. Apple’s competitor, Samsung has also scheduled a new smartphone launch this week in India while Realme and Redmi are ready with their smartphones as well.

Here we tell you about the new smartphones launch coming this week:

Realme C35

Realme has announced a new smartphone under the entry segment. The new smartphone will be known as Realme C35 that fits under the affordable C-series. The Realme C35 will be launched on March 7 in India via Flipkart.

“Realme C35 will be equipped with a 50MP AI triple camera, letting users capture detailed and exquisite images. It also comes with a first FHD 6.6-inches screen in the Realme C series line-up. The Realme C35 is also the thinnest and lightest smartphone in the C-series range, with an 8.1 mm build and a lightweight 187g body," said Realme.

Realme C35 could get Android 11 out of the box and a 4,500mAh battery along with a standard 18W charger inside the box. The smartphone shows a 3.5mm audio jack as well.

Being a budget segment phone, Realme C35 is expected to come in 2GB and 3GB RAM options with price remaining below ₹8,999.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

Samsung will be launching its new 5G smartphone, F23 in India this week. The new Galaxy F23 5G smartphone will be launched via Flipkart. The Samsung Galaxy F23 is a dew-drop display smartphone boasting triple camera set up at the back and a single selfie lens. In terms of the highlighting features, Galaxy F23 5G will get the 120Hz refresh rate and the Snapdragon chipset.

Launching on March 8, Samsung will Gorilla Glass 5 protection in the Galaxy F23 smartphone. The phone will ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset. It is a 5G-ready chipset.

The triple camera set up holds a 50MP main lens along with an ultra-wide sensor and monochrome lens. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will use a 5,000mAh battery along with a 25W charger.

Realme 9 series

Realme 9 series is going to feature the Snapdragon 778G 5G processor announced by the company today. The Realme 9 series will be unveiled on March 10. The Chinese smartphone announced Realme series 9 which would probably see two new phones launching together out of which one could be a MediaTek-powered smartphone as well.

Realme will also be launching two new IoT products on the same day. These are a smartwatch and an earbuds. The IoT products include Realme Watch S100 and Buds N100, which is in the form of necklace headphone.

Redmi Note 11 Pro series

Redmi will be launching a new smartwatch called the Watch 2 Lite along with Redmi Note 11 Pro series. The Redmi Watch 2 Lite is said to be a GPS-enabled smartwatch. These new products probably three, two Note 11 Pro smartphones and one smartwatch, will be launched on March 9 in India. These upcoming smartphones will get features like AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 67W charger, and 108MP camera.

Apple iPhone SE 3 2022

Apple announced the launch event for the third generation iPhone SE 3 2022. The US-based trillion dollar company will launch the new ‘affordable' iPhone SE 3 2022 on March 8. Apple is also expected to launch an affordable iPad Air as well during the launch event. It is believed that iPhone SE 3 2022 will use the A15 Bionic chipset and be a 5G-enabled handset also.

Apple is expected to use the currently available chipset which is A15 Bionic in the iPhone SE 3 2022. This is the same SoC being used last year in the iPhone 13 series. The OS will be the latest too. Currently, iPhones are running on iOS 15 on the various levels depending upon countries and models.

Apple is more likely to change the resolution of iPhone SE 3 cameras. The current model uses a 12MP at the rear and a 7MP for selfies.

