Apple iPhone SE 2022, Galaxy F23, Note 11 Pro. Smartphones launching this week

The next five days are going to be very crucial for the smartphone industry. Some big smartphone launches are planned from March 7 to March 10 this coming week. It includes the much awaited launch event of Apple ‘affordable’ iPhone SE 2022 along with other iPads or low-cost Macbook. Apple’s competitor, Samsung has also scheduled a new smartphone launch this week in India while Realme and Redmi are ready with their smartphones as well.

